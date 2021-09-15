In portraying ‘The Wire’s’ Omar Little, Michael Williams embodied a certain part of Baltimore | COMMENTARY

The numbers runners still walked their routes, taking bets and paying off lucky players like clockwork, but a thriving commerce in illegal heroin and cocaine sprang up. I spent a lot of time in the area, and I could see the change coming. Even as a teenager, I knew it was not good. One of the young women who worked in the store came back 10 minutes after she had gotten off from work and left. Crying hysterically, she said she had arrived at her home around the corner to find her brother dead with a needle in his arm.