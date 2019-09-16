Changing Baltimore’s story through actions and words

We Can Bmore is a grassroots movement. It is a demonstration of the pride Baltimore residents take in our city and the effort we are willing to put forth to enhance our neighborhoods. The program started in July at Union Baptist Church in West Baltimore, where I am proud to serve as pastor, and has quickly expanded to include areas surrounding Ark Church in the Oliver neighborhood, Liberty Grace Church of God in Ashburton, Bethany Baptist Church in Brooklyn and the Community Outreach Ministry in Westport.