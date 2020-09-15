I was a loyal, lifelong Black Republican until Trump | COMMENTARY

Filling the Republican National Convention with the party’s few elected legislators of color hasn’t fooled me. The Republican Party, my party, is no longer interested in doing the hard and thankless work of governing. The Democratic Party is imperfect. Joe Biden is the living embodiment of its strengths and weaknesses. A long-serving member of the U.S. Senate from Delaware, and later vice president of the United States, Mr. Biden has been in the rooms where decisions and policy making happen. His institutional knowledge and longevity served him very well in the primaries, where his name brand among African American and mainstream voters revived his campaign in a Lazarus-like fashion.