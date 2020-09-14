Harbor Bank, JPMorgan looking to bring economic equity to underserved neighborhoods | COMMENTARY

This is why Harbor Bank and JPMorgan Chase are partnering to make long-term investments that shift the economic future of underserved communities in Baltimore and across the region. As executives of a commercial bank founded and headquartered in Baltimore and the country’s largest financial institution, we are bringing the strengths of our two institutions together to invest in communities that have been left behind for far too long. We’re playing to our strengths to invest both inclusively and in a manner reflective of the expressed needs of the communities in which we serve. We are also very clear, neither of us can catalyze economic development alone, and this moment requires collaboration from across the business community.