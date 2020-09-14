Trump adminstration wants to discriminate against homeless transgender people | COMMENTARY

While transgender people are not a risk, they certainly are at risk. The 2015 Transgender Survey also found that “70% of those who stayed in a shelter in the past year reported some form of mistreatment because of being transgender.” Over half said they were verbally, physically, or sexually assaulted in a shelter for being transgender. Nearly one in ten were kicked out of a shelter for it, and 44% left shelters because of “poor treatment or unsafe conditions.” This is the reality of the rule change proposed by HUD Secretary Ben Carson — those who need safe housing the most will not have access.