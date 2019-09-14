Cal Thomas: When government runs health care

The most recent figures examined by the newspaper found 564,829 patients in the queue to see a specialist and another 68,807 patients waiting to have surgery. Ireland's population is less than 5 million. The population of the United States is just over 329 million. If tiny Ireland can't make it work, what makes so many of our politicians think it will work in the U.S.? Across the Irish Sea, the UK has its own horror stories about health care run by the government. Canadians who can afford it often come to the U.S. rather than wait for their government to approve and schedule surgery.