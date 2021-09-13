Governor’s legal bill in unemployment benefits case exposes imbalance between who can afford justice and who cannot | COMMENTARY

It doesn’t have to be this way. “Fee-shifting” statutes allow successful plaintiffs to seek reasonable attorneys’ fees from defendants in cases where they prevail. These statutes recognize that many people have small monetary claims and cannot afford to pay an attorney. In fact, oftentimes violations of statutory or constitutional rights are remedied not by a large monetary award, but — as in this case — by changes in behavior or “injunctive relief.” Fee-shifting statutes help level the playing field by promoting access to the courts to remedy violations borne by plaintiffs who could not find a private attorney otherwise. It is important to note that fees are available only if a plaintiff actually prevails, and even then they receive only reasonable fees as determined by a court upon a fee petition.