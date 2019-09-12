UMD’s five-year football review

Former athletics director Kevin Anderson told the media in 2012 that joining the Big Ten “guarantees our athletic department and our university financial stability. We have done so much with so little for so long.” So far, that wish has not come to fruition. Maryland is still not a full financial member of the conference, causing the athletic department to borrow funds from the central campus coffers, issue bonds for new constructions and upgrades (see Cole Field House) and borrow from the Big Ten Network.