Still searching for meaning 20 years after 9/11 | COMMENTARY

These 9/11 families never asked to be martyrs or heroes. In an instant, they had to radically adjust their lives to focus on their children and surviving family. Of the families we know, many of the surviving spouses did not remarry. One of my college classmates raised two wonderful children to adulthood while fighting a losing battle against a degenerative disease. Her husband was never there to fulfill his marriage vow, to share in the child raising and to ease her awkward, slow fight against her failing body. To the surviving families of 9/11, there are no silver linings to the sudden and capricious loss of a spouse or loved one. For the surviving spouse, it became double and triple the hard work of parenting to make life right for the children.