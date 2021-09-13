Producing renewable energy: Maryland’s future? | COMMENTARY

As Marylanders, we like to think of ourselves as being at the vanguard of technological and social progress. Often, we have been, producing the world’s first dredger in 1783, developing the first gas streetlamp in America in 1817, and giving birth to American railroading in 1828. Though we have occasionally been resistant to rapid social change, we still managed to produce many great civil rights leaders, have taken steps to protect the Chesapeake Bay and have striven to expand business participation among minorities and women.