Joe Biden has a history of gaffes, but what do they mean? | COMMENTARY

Despite earning a degree in history, Mr. Biden got confused about timing when he talked about how Franklin D. Roosevelt got on television to talk about the stock market crash of 1929. Unfortunately for Mr. Biden, the crash happened before FDR was president. In a bit of self-effacing modesty after being chosen as the vice presidential candidate, Mr. Biden said that “Hillary Clinton is as qualified or more than I am to be vice president.” As the vice-presidential candidate Mr. Biden was sent out to bolster the egos of local campaign supporters. In South Carolina he called on a local state senator to “stand up and let the people see you.” The only problem was that the intended recipient of the compliment was confined to a wheelchair.