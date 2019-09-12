Baltimore needs more people like Ed Rutkowski

Ed looked out at that L-shaped expanse and, like any great visionary, he saw two things simultaneously: He saw swaths of crabgrass and broken asphalt, but he also saw something spectacular. He saw this space as it was, he envisioned how marvelous it could be, and then he got to work. He’d send me lengthy emails and voicemails with tasks to keep the project moving along. Ed engaged in the hard work, and he expected nothing less of others.