Free vaccine doesn’t mean equal access for all | GUEST COMMENTARY

FILE - A Jackson, Miss., resident receives a Pfizer booster shot from a nurse at a vaccination site Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. In August 2022, Pfizer and Moderna both asked U.S. regulators to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest subtypes of the coronavirus omicron variant. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Bivalent vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are arriving in Maryland this month, free for everyone, with the federal government footing the bill through the end of the year — but that’s not enough to ensure equal access this fall. Those who encounter barrier after barrier to get health care, like many in Maryland’s migrant and immigrant communities, won’t get their shots.

When COVID vaccines were first released in 2021, numerous barriers jumped up to prevent marginalized and overlooked members of our communities, like asylum-seekers, refugees, newly arrived immigrants, and immigrant food and farmworkers, from accessing the vaccine, even though they were free.

Many live below the poverty line, with jobs in farming or chicken and seafood processing, without paid leave to get vaccinated. Migrants and immigrants in rural areas often can’t get to appointments when the clinic is miles away. Those in cities may have improved transportation options — but can’t afford them. Even after-hours clinics don’t work for those working two jobs or who can’t pay for child care.

And migrants and immigrants might not want the vaccine. Many harbor mistrust of health authorities, from historical abuse of people of color in the US. Some fear exposing their immigration status. In 2021, false rumors circulated — about microchips and infertility — on platforms like WhatsApp. In the absence of trusted sources of culturally attuned health information in their preferred language, misinformation spread quickly.

Federal funding for outreach and promotion didn’t remove all the barriers — but it did reduce them. COVID money allowed grassroots organizations, health centers and health departments to fund Community Health Workers (CHWs), trusted members of the community who act as a conduit of health information and liaison between clinicians and disenfranchised people.

Here in Maryland, the Vulnerable Populations Task Force, a coalition of community groups and government agencies, jumped into action to get culturally competent updates and protective gear into the hands of our communities. CHWs were central in that effort. We at Migrant Clinicians Network supported the Task Force with virtual learning collaboratives with clinical updates from experts, plus an open space to share their emerging challenges and successful strategies. We launched webinars, more learning collaboratives, blogs, articles, customizable multilingual resources and trainings to keep community organizations across the country supporting migrants and immigrants like those here in Maryland up to date on research, guidelines and promising practices as the pandemic unfolded, paving the way for vaccine access.

These hyperlocal, customized efforts — spearheaded by trusted members of their communities who were given training and technical assistance with high-quality, up-to-the-minute information — were very effective. White communities dominated the initial rush for vaccines, but thanks in large part to these concerted efforts by CHWs and targeted outreach teams, the disparity in vaccination among Black and Latinx communities has narrowed — and even reversed among some Spanish-speaking communities. On the Delmarva Peninsula, hundreds of people had their questions answered and felt confident in their choice to get vaccinated.

Of course, numerous barriers remain. Uptake of boosters among migrant and immigrant communities continues to lag. But the rollout of the bivalent vaccine will only widen the disparity in vaccination, because, while the federal government has paid for the new vaccine, it has dropped funding for outreach and promotion. Many groups are already reducing their outreach.

Community health workers are left without the financial support they need to reach migrants and immigrants, and organizations like ours can’t step up efforts to equip outreach teams, if the outreach teams aren’t there. Communities have lingering questions about the bivalent vaccine, with no trusted health worker to answer them. They ignore news articles, public health alerts and clinic announcements that aren’t in their language, at a reading level that’s appropriate and presented by people they trust. They’re left out.

This public health crisis is not over. COVID is killing an average of over 400 people daily in the U.S. The bivalent vaccine represents a significant step in the fight, but only if we can all step forward together. When some of us are left behind, when migrants and immigrants are left more vulnerable to the disease, then we solidify pre-existing structural racism and health disparities, we fortify those barriers they face, and public health efforts fail. Governments — federal, state and county — need to step up their funding and make CHWs a sustainable, permanent part of US public and primary care systems to give migrant and immigrant communities real access the vaccine. Only then will the vaccine truly be equitably distributed.

Amy Liebman (aliebman@migrantclinician.org) is chief program officer of Workers, Environment and Climate at Migrant Clinicians Network, which has offices in Salisbury, Maryland. Ed Zuroweste (ezuroweste@migrantclinician.org)is founding medical director of Migrant Clinicians Network.