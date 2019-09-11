A ‘squeegee tax’ for Baltimore’s privileged

I understand there are problems with my proposed tax. I know there is a safety issue, that young people moving between stopped cars is not ideal. But I also understand that many of these young people face worse dangers in their neighborhoods on a daily basis. Some will say that paying the squeegee kids simply encourages them to continue. My response is that, on the whole, I have not paid them for years, and it has not seemed to discourage their endeavors. Someone may argue that perhaps my money (one dollar at a time) could be better spent by donating it to an organized non-profit with a mission to improve the lives of the children of our city, so I feel it’s important to note that the squeegee tax isn’t designed to supplant any other charitable giving. In my opinion, this would be the easiest toll in Maryland -- no booths and no lines (except for regular city traffic).