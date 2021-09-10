A ‘radical experiment’ in school accountability comes to Maryland | COMMENTARY

There are promising signs that MSDE has gotten the message. Two months ago, the state board appointed a new state superintendent, Mohammed Choudhury, who seems to break the past mold. He’s under 40 years of age, open, off to a fast start and preaching the need for change. The most obvious example is his part in the state board’s reversal of its stand against a statewide mask mandate. Less visible but beginning to bubble up are efforts to strengthen state requirements for evidence-based instruction and monitoring of implementation of state and federal laws.