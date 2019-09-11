Poe’s legacy: a particular perception of madness

This madness connection is highly significant. Poe’s conceptualization of insanity has influenced our culture profoundly. In many of his works, the narrators are perfectly normal except for one thing. In what was then called “monomania,” Poe painted characters who were crafty and highly intelligent, yet deranged due to a single, insane focus. In “The Tell-Tale Heart,” it is the pale, filmed-over eye of the landlord. In “The Black Cat,” the protagonist is undone by a gallows-shaped white patch on a black cat. In “Berenice” the narrator is fixated on the white teeth of his beloved. One can go on. For Poe, madness is not a complex of biological processes but rather a single blip in an otherwise functional apparatus. Sanity becomes a fine line that his characters stumble across before carrying out hellish acts.