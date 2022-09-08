Note to Texas: The language of Jesus was much closer to Arabic than English | GUEST COMMENTARY

There are exceptions to the unwritten rules of Arabic hospitality. I quickly learned them when I asked the Cairo hookah bar proprietors where the bathroom was in my Midwestern Arabic. After a few seconds of dead air, the father and son duo erupted into cackling laughter and fast chatter. My formal Fusha dialect and disjointed flashcard grammar sounded like Yoda crash landed in the Texas panhandle and asked where he could find a men’s room. I was, and remain, out of my element.

I remembered that intimidation and intrigue this week reading about Texas Senate Bill 797. The law requires public schools in the state to display a poster bearing the U.S. motto “In God We Trust” in the classroom. The Carroll, Texas, school board rejected donated signs written in Arabic and a rainbow font, claiming they already had enough signs to be compliant with the legislation.

Advertisement

Let’s set aside the separation of church and state for now. Many Christians are still taking to social media this week to express their discomfort that students might be exposed to the language of the Quran. They claim our tradition and culture as an English-speaking people is tied to the religious overtones of the Declaration of Independence and our national motto. Many worry that the Judeo-Christian values our nation was founded upon risk becoming the latest victim of woke revisionist meddling.

These commenters seem to forget the deeper Christian history they believe they defend. The first English translation of the Bible was not written until 1382 by John Wycliffe, only 58 some years before Gutenberg’s printing press — and 13 centuries after Jesus walked the earth.

Advertisement

As a first century resident of Judea, Jesus likely spoke Aramaic, a Semitic language that survives today in small Christian and Jewish pockets in the Middle East. Aramaic, like Arabic, relies on a trilateral root structure. Words are given meaning by adding vowels to three foundational consonants in a predictable pattern. Arabic and Aramaic are distinct languages. However, compared to their distant English step relatives, the Arabic signs that have intimidated millions far more closely mirror the words Jesus spoke aloud in John 14:1: “Believe in God; Believe also in me.”

This argument of maintaining English’s foothold on American religious tradition is the thinnest of covers for a vague yet deep distrust of Arabic culture and the Islamic religion, which many Americans believe to be the same thing. (How many of these angry citizens know what Christians today call God in the Middle East?) Inversely, how many of these same people would feel inspired to donate to a young church pastor who is studying Vietnamese ahead of a missionary trip to Saigon?

Jesus would have read and understood Hebrew well from studying the Torah as a Jewish man. As the written record of God’s communication with Moses, the Torah is believed by Jews and Christians alike to be a divinely inspired document. The Book of Exodus tells us in 31:18 that the stone tablets of the Ten Commandments were “written with the finger of God” himself in Hebrew. I trust his handwriting was clear to safeguard from mistranslation across the ages.

The New Testament was written in Greek, but examples of Jesus’s original Aramaic dialogue shine throughout the text (Abba meaning “Father,” or Hosanna meaning “O Lord, save us”). Hebrew was his father’s preferred tongue, the language of the Jewish establishment, and something Jesus was well familiar with from a young age. Despite this, he understood it was more important to grow his flock by speaking the language of his converts.

As the classic disrupter and the humble man Christians remember him as, Jesus did not demand we rigidly adhere to the sacred language of the Torah or his father. Rather, he acted as an example that spreading the Good News should come from a servant leader approach. If Christianity’s anointed founder could pivot from the chosen language of the creator of the universe, surely Texas Christians can accept an Arabic sign that simply repeats “In God we Trust.” If nothing else, Jesus’ methods should serve as a lesson from the most successful recruiter in human history on how to grow a congregation.

Jack Wiedie (jbwiedie@gmail.com) works in financial technology.