When my mother-in-law helped desegregate Southern High School | COMMENTARY

Through the telling of that experience I gained new insight into who my mother-in-law is. I have come to admire even more her grit and willingness to fight for what she believes. “I speak my mind,” she often says. Even in decades-old photos the fight in her face is visible. To this day, she has a brashness about her that plenty of people have wished they hadn’t experienced. More than 60 years after moving away from Baltimore, she is still quick to throw out her Cherry Hill credentials and remind people she takes no crap.