What would a voluntary week in an ICE detention facility mean for my Latino husband?

Earlier this summer, he had told me that he was considering being away from us during the first week of school. He would be traveling to the remote town of Lumpkin, Ga., to do pro bono work by translating for detainees at an ICE detention center. After much deliberation, he decided to go on the trip. On a truly selfish level, I wanted him to refuse and stay for our first week of the new school year. On an empathetic level, I was scared of what that week would bring to him.