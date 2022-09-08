An overlooked threat in Ukraine: poachers in Chernobyl’s irradiated forests | GUEST COMMENTARY

A sign at the edge of a forest warns of radiation contamination and prohibits the picking of berries and mushrooms on April 4, 2016 near Chachersk, Belarus. Chachersk, located in south-eastern Belarus, is in a zone designated as still contaminated to varying degrees with radiation from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, especially caesium-137. Numerous areas nearby are off-limits to visitors and signs on the edges of forests warn of radiation. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

An untold story about the Russian Invasion of Ukraine involves poachers in the still highly irradiated forests of Chernobyl. When they remove unauthorized material from the area — whether it’s animals they hunt and kill, wild fruits they harvest or scrap metal they steal — they’re exposing uncountable numbers of people to radiation sickness and premature death.

It’s a story the world needs to know and, more importantly, needs to address.

The good news is, the best solution to the poaching of irradiated materials problem costs less than 15% of a single Tomahawk cruise missile, or about $400,000. The bad news is, if the problem is not addressed, thousands of people are likely to experience tumors, tooth loss, blindness, organ failure and unremitting pain. Most likely, they’ll have no idea what caused their suffering.

When the Russians invaded Ukraine, among their priority targets were police buildings, along with all communications, records and databases, and as many police cars as they could steal or destroy. It was and is a deliberate psychological operation aimed at demoralizing the Ukrainian people, forcing them to endure not only war, but also lawlessness and looting.

Destroying police capability is what the Russians do in every city they invade. However, they probably did not intend for what is happening in Chernobyl.

Before the Russian invasion, one of the major functions of the Chernobyl police was preventing poachers from entering the area surrounding the old nuclear power plant. But today they can no longer adequately perform this policing function. They do not have the vehicles needed to patrol the area to stop the poaching.

Of the 30 Chevrolet Niva all-terrain vehicles the police officers had been using, only seven remain. The Russians drove away with what they could, and in the case of the remaining vehicles, they stripped the cars of their engines, electronics and headlights and left only a shell.

Patrolling the almost 1,000-square-mile danger area is critical because Chernobyl still has hot spots with radiation levels that will cause slow but unstoppable death. Even in the non-hot spot areas, the police are limited to working there for no more than 15-day intervals, separated by 15 days away from the danger.

The problem is, poaching has become irresistible: In the 36 years since the Chernobyl disaster, the surrounding area has been allowed to go wild. There are only a few places on earth that are as fresh and untouched, and therefore lucrative for poachers.

An individual can carry out 50 pounds of irradiated mushrooms or wild berries in a day. These materials go to the local markets, and no one thinks to have them checked with a Geiger counter. Consuming them will condemn people to a slow and agonizing death. Added to this, souvenir collectors sneak in and take “authentic” Chernobyl items to sell, ignoring the radiation dangers.

This threatens to become a major international health crisis. Irradiated materials are ending up in the global markets. Poachers take animals’ body parts such as deer antlers for use in traditional medicine. However, the biggest danger is from poached scrap metal.

Metal taken from the abandoned houses, theaters, playgrounds and even an abandoned Ferris wheel, often contains deadly amounts of radiation that can strip a person’s chromosomes and wreck their DNA. And there’s no cure.

And so Chernobyl has become a happy hunting ground for the poachers; their chances of being caught are vanishingly small. With the police unable to patrol the area adequately, the danger is growing exponentially.

What can be done? Sergey Chumak, chief of the Chernobyl police, wants the world community to help replace the vehicles that the Russians destroyed. The total cost would be less than half a million dollars.

With so much going on in the world now, the Chernobyl poaching situation can get easily overlooked. But it is a real and growing threat, and the international community must respond now.

Mitzi Perdue (Twitter: @MitziPerdue) is a Maryland resident and anti-human trafficking activist. She recently visited the Chernobyl police station as a guest of General Andreii Nebytov of the Kyiv Regional Police.