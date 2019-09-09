Low Md. PARCC scores may be caused by poor questions

Not only is careful reading essential, but so is clear writing, because receiving full credit for some questions requires students to explain the reasoning for their answers. In addition, many questions, like the one above, test abstract algebraic concepts that are developmentally inappropriate. Note that the numeral 6, which immediately comes to mind as the solution to 24 divided by 4, is not in any of the choices. The question asks third graders to think abstractly at a much higher level than in the past, even though their rate of cognitive development has not changed because it is biologically fixed. The PARCC test is also administered online, which means that it requires the ability to interact with computers by pointing and clicking, operating menus and typing.