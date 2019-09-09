The ‘seatbelt’ approach to the opioid crisis

Likewise, drug checking, in which one can test the content of drugs before they’re taken, helps. OSI-Baltimore has been advocating for free distribution of fentanyl test strips to test for the poisonous substance, and the are now available statewide. There are mobile machines that NGOs can use to test tiny samples of drugs to identify things in them that are particularly dangerous. These ideas seem crazy until you start to view drug use the way you view driving — as an activity with a degree of risk attached that we nonetheless accept as something that goes on every day.