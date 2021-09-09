Gary Franks: Afghanistan withdrawal compares unfavorably to past disasters | COMMENTARY

The Afghanistan government had always fought with the U.S. military against the Taliban. That is what they were comfortable doing. Abruptly telling them we would no longer be helping was like telling an all-star baseball team that its catcher has quit the game. What will happen next? It is very predictable: The team would fail, forfeiting the game without a pitch being thrown, as they have no catcher. And that is exactly what happened last month per the Afghan military. This was no surprise.