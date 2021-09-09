American Muslims ‘reclaiming, rewriting’ their narratives in post 9/11 United States | COMMENTARY

Still, youth empowerment programs and initiatives are also more readily available now to help Muslim children take on bigotry in constructive ways and develop their own authentic identity. And a growing number of young adult Muslims are pursuing leadership roles on school boards of education, volunteering for election campaigns, and even running for public office. Issues such as climate change, gun violence and Eid equality are inspiring their generation to become politically and civically engaged by launching petitions, organizing public actions and lobbying lawmakers to seek change on issues they care about.