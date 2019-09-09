Victims shouldn’t be forced to testify against partners

It’s almost impossible to know how often victims of violence are being arrested and incarcerated because they do not wish to testify; the State’s Attorney’s Office does not publicize those decisions. But stories from other jurisdictions show just how problematic the practice is. The impact of incarceration on victims is devastating. Victims may be held for hours or days, sometimes in facilities with individuals convicted of serious crimes. In New Orleans, for example, Renata Singleton was arrested, handcuffed and taken to the Orleans Parish Prison after she refused to testify against an ex-boyfriend. This arrest was Ms. Singleton’s first, and she was afraid for herself; for her children, who had been left without a parent in the house; and for her new job, which she worried she would lose. Because Ms. Singleton could not pay a $100,000 bond, she was held. Five days later, Ms. Singleton finally appeared before a judge — dressed in an orange jumpsuit, shackled hand and foot, chained to the other people appearing before the court that day. She was released on a reduced bond of $5,000 and given a curfew and an ankle monitor. The irony was that Ms. Singleton never had to testify: Her former boyfriend pled guilty.