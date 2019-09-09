Kirwan Commission enables education monopoly

It’s not just that the commission wants to throw an extra $3.8 billion per year at Maryland’s public schools (by 2030), thus putting this monopoly — which already ranks 8th in the U.S. in cost-adjusted revenue per pupil — on an even richer diet. It’s that there are no monopoly-busting elements in the report at all. As one member lamented , the commission “refus[ed] to endorse or recommend any form of school choice.” No vouchers, no support for charters here.