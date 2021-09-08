James Rouse Jr.: A contrary view for Baltimore’s Harborplace | COMMENTARY

My father always believed if you set out to meet the needs of the community, in the end you will make a profit, not the other way around. The last two developers at Harborplace put profit first and foremost, and now you see the sorry result. The city needs to be doing everything it can to attract the right kind of developer to Harborplace and help them make a deal to get Harborplace out of bankruptcy and back to being a magnet for Baltimore.