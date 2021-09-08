Jonah Goldberg: Partisan squabbling after 9/11 was a preview of the present | COMMENTARY

Similarly, we can look back on the excesses of the war on terror and see our reflection there. Many on the left greeted the crisis more as an opportunity to find fault with America than as an opportunity to unify against a common foe. Before the boogeyman of “systemic racism,” there was “Islamophobia” and the vaunted anti-Muslim backlash. While prejudice against Muslims certainly and regrettably increased, it’s worth noting that hate crimes against American Jews outnumbered those against Muslims throughout the war on terror. I’m not sure that’s worth celebrating, but the fact that America is arguably the safest place in the world to be a Jew certainly is.