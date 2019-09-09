Goldberg: Climate change a convenient excuse for Dems to transform economy

That's not true. Our quality of life on Earth might be threatened, but our existence isn't. Now, of course, something can come up far short of an extinction-level event and still be really, really bad. But the idea that all life on this planet is in jeopardy if America doesn't wean itself from fossil fuels is just hyperbole. And even if America did exactly that, there's little reason to believe the rest of the world would follow suit.