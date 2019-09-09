The ‘funnel cake’ approach to Md. growth

Governor Hogan has recently been in the news regarding his pressuring the Pennsylvania governor and EPA to do more to limit pollution to the Chesapeake Bay. That is a good thing, but it is also a good example of his diversionary approach. He talks big when pointing the finger at another state, while quietly weakening our programs at home — the very ones a governor oversees. Keep in mind that Maryland consistently elects governors that are progressive on these issues and the state has consistently been a national leader on them. Despite all of this, Governor Hogan is still often viewed as a moderate. It seems he has greatly benefited by being graded on a "Trump-curve.”