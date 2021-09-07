Finding the sweet spot in journalism — again | COMMENTARY

Hiring an editor who’s also a small-business owner is one way to switch the angle. A colleague recently told me he didn’t think he’d ever worked with a journalist who was also a business owner. In my prior years at The Sun, I probably would have said there was a good reason for that — a person in business probably has a distinct outlook that may not be neutral. But let’s face it, no one is neutral. Every individual in a news organization brings life years of experiences, challenges and choices. Being able to execute your job in as neutral a way as possible is a skill, not a personality trait.