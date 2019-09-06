White liberals have moved to the left of black voters

Now, that has changed. The most liberal flank of the Democratic Party is far whiter than it used to be, and decidedly to the left of many of the party's blacks and other racial minorities on a wide range of issues. Zach Goldberg (no relation), a Ph.D. candidate at Georgia State University, wrote a comprehensive survey of this phenomenon for Tablet magazine in June in a piece titled "America's White Saviors." He notes that black and Asian liberals are more sympathetic to restrictive immigration policies than their white counterparts. And both black and Latino liberals tend to be more supportive of Israel and less supportive of the identity politics agenda around sexuality and gender.