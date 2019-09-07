Cal Thomas: Will Democrats tax your retirement savings?

After socking it to the rich, Democrats won't stop there. Having established a precedent and again raising taxes on capital gains, they will ultimately find a way to come after your IRA and 401K accounts, which harbor money you have earned for your retirement and pay taxes on as the funds are withdrawn. Not soon enough for Democrats. They think you should be taxed on it now, though how that would happen is yet to be determined as we currently receive a tax deduction for money we invest until age 70-1/2 when mandatory withdrawals must start.