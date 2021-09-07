Reps. Brown and Mfume: Congress must act to lower prescription drug prices | COMMENTARY

In this time of building back better, we know Elijah would have pushed us to think of those who are struggling the most. With rising health care costs for COVID long-haulers, we need to focus on lowering prescription drug prices for Americans. Throughout his many years of service to Maryland and our nation, Elijah was a staunch advocate for lowering the price of prescription drugs because of the toll such costs took on families, often Black and brown families, who are less likely to have coverage or resources but more likely to need treatments for chronic diseases including asthma and diabetes.