Fighting for the essential worker on Labor Day | COMMENTARY

At the outset of COVID-19 the AFSCME union had to fight tooth and nail for proper personal protective equipment, or PPE, for our front line personnel. To this day, in some of the state’s congregant care facilities, we still have “one-use” surgical masks having to be used over and over, even though the true health and safety standard is an N95 mask. Workers are forced to use “one-use” gowns that are ill-fitting and distributed for daily use, then put in a bag to be used the next day. We have won limited testing at some facilities, but it still falls short of our demands. Instead of mandating common-sense safety standards from the outset of the pandemic (masking, uniform PPE, screening standards, regular testing, etc.), Gov. Larry Hogan has largely left responsibility to county executives and the mayor of Baltimore City.