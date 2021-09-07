Why are we wasting time and money on education when so many choose willful ignorance anyway? | COMMENTARY

When conspiracy theories — COVID isn’t real, global warming is a hoax, the Earth is flat — are substituted for science, the absurdity is even more obvious. To debunk conspiratorial explanations of natural phenomena, a person only needs to grasp the fundamental reality that the laws of nature are blind to human political and religious beliefs. Nature can be neither liberal nor conservative, moral nor immoral, theistic nor atheistic, because it exists independent of human experience. In addition, the evidence for the success of science is overwhelming. None of the technology that we rely on every day — utilities, transportation, computers, communications and so on — would work if science were as wrong as many people claim. The notion that science is always correct when we want it to be correct and always wrong when we want it to be wrong is a childlike way of thinking. Clearly that is not the reality of the natural world.