Who will save ‘It’s Academic’ in the Baltimore region? | COMMENTARY

Who is going to pick up the buzzer now that Giant Foods has dropped it? I find it hard to believe that there isn’t a local company (or national corporation) who couldn’t fund “It’s Academic” to continue for this year and beyond. I teach my students about opportunity cost. I get it. Nothing is free. In economics there are choices and there are costs. My students understand it. But I also teach them that the future consequence of choices are the ones that really matter. If we eliminate these academic contests and competitions then we are letting our students believe that we don’t care about them using this interest to build up school spirit, community spirit and gain financial aid to further their education. I appreciate what Giant Foods and Morgan State University (another sponsor of the Baltimore-based “It’s Academic”) have done. Would it have been too much to ask for them to try to find a replacement sponsor before pulling the plug?