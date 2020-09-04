When it comes to reopening schools, not all screen time is bad | COMMENTARY

We can also all agree that there is a group of children for which distance learning simply will not work due to individual characteristics that require one-on-one, small group, live, and/or highly individualized instruction. This creates a major challenge for parents who have to balance working from home while managing a child who cannot engage in virtual learning. This is where things get complicated, and this is not a baseless parent complaint. One might argue that offering virtual learning and keeping the vast majority of students out of the school building could allow students with greater needs to receive the in-person, yet physically-distanced specialized educational services they need.