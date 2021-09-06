Funding academic research, like UMB’s coronavirus studies, must be a national priority | COMMENTARY

Because we have long studied coronaviruses, we were one of the first institutions in the United States to have samples of the novel coronavirus, and we could quickly work to understand it and develop solutions to fight it. Our Institute for Genome Sciences pivoted and converted a research lab to meet the need for statewide testing and processed over a million tests. UMB was the first university in the nation to start the Pfizer vaccine clinical trial at our Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health. We also conducted clinical trials for Moderna and other potential vaccines, and we are currently conducting pediatric trials for COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, on my first day on the job as president last year — Sept. 11th, as it turns out — I received a shot in my arm as part of the Moderna vaccine trial. It was not my first time as a participant in a research trial, and it likely won’t be my last.