Slave labor in the modern era

While some skills command higher remuneration — e.g., technical, management consulting, government contracts — this is not the case for many others, including teachers, writers and editors. And they never actually receive the full hourly rate. For example, if the client uses PayPal to compensate, the gig worker loses 2.9% or more in fees. Then the IRS must be paid. And who pays for health care? Depending on where one lives and family obligations, a freelancer could end up working 12 to 14 hours a day just to make ends meet. And usually the terms of payment are set by the client, which means waiting weeks or even months to get paid.