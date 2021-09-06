It’s time for lawmakers to care for those who’ve cared for us throughout COVID | COMMENTARY

From petitions to pickets, long-term care workers have been on the front lines of fighting both the pandemic and an industry that often puts profits over the health and safety of our loved ones. Take, for example, the Maryland nursing homes now owned by Portopiccolo Group, an investment firm that bought nursing homes during the pandemic to make a profit — a move that Maryland’s regulators rubber-stamped. As a recent exposé revealed, Portopiccolo Group failed to provide proper PPE and medical supplies, including medications; asked workers to continue working when they tested positive for COVID-19, and cut pay and benefits. These takeovers forced many dedicated caregivers to leave for jobs that offered more safety and enough pay and benefits to make ends meet for their own families.