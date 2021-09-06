David Brooks: You are not who you think you are | COMMENTARY

Observation/Memory. Observation feels like a transparent process. You open your eyes and take stuff in. In fact, much or most of seeing is making mental predictions about what you expect to see, based on experience, and then using sensory input to check and adjust your predictions. Thus, your memory profoundly influences what you see. "Perceptions come from the inside out just as much, if not more, than from the outside in," the University of Sussex neuroscientist Anil Seth has observed. The conversation between senses and memory produces what he calls a "controlled hallucination," which is the closest we can get to registering reality.