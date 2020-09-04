After the Beirut blast, the world needs a more stable Lebanon

She may have swept away the plaster and broken glass but the signs of a disaster greater than the blast are everywhere. Even before the blast rocked Beirut, Lebanon was facing the worst economic crisis of its modern history, with the economy and the labor market in near collapse. The nation’s leadership was shaky at best, with outsized influence from regional neighbors in recent years, threatening the always restive balance among the three factions that share power in Lebanon: Shi’a and Sunni Muslims, and Maronite Christians. And that was before the blast, the final blow that forced the nation’s prime minister and cabinet to resign. A prime minister was hurriedly appointed to form a caretaker cabinet until a new government can be formed.