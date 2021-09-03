Indecision at Little Vinnie’s: Am I really a tattoo person? | COMMENTARY

First, I was not entirely certain that the tattoo I had asked Ian to prepare was something that I would want on my body forever. Forever is a long time. I realize this a little more with every year that goes by, and there wouldn’t be a simple means to get rid of it if I woke up one day and decided the tattoo wasn’t for me. Sure, I could get a cover-up tattoo, but that runs the risk of replacing one mistake with another. Or I could get it laser removed, but that would be expensive, especially on top of the price of getting the tattoo in the first place.