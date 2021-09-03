We must stop fooling ourselves about reparations | COMMENTARY

The Black Lives Matter Movement has helped resuscitate the age-old debate about reparations. We need to stop fooling ourselves. Reparations will never happen, and even if they did, no amount of student loan forgiveness or even 40 acres and a mule can repair the long-lasting psychic damage of the painstakingly constructed dehumanization campaign launched against America’s enslaved Africans. There is no number this nation can conjure that would be just compensation to the descendants of the people who literally built this nation, whose bodies were the basis of its first collateralized debt instruments, who were its amusements and its playthings. What price can one possibly put on centuries of systematic and Federally sanctioned rape, kidnapping, wrongful imprisonment, assault, stolen labor and murder?