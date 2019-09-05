Pitts: ‘I am tired of the dying’

All that said, the issue here is neither Mr. Abbott nor Texas. It is, rather, that his Republican Party is trapped in a state of cognitive dissonance that has had deadly consequences for too many people for too many years. The GOP, goaded by the NRA, has chained itself to a premise: Guns are good, and more guns in more places are even better. And that premise may not be questioned, no matter how many people die, no matter how transparently stupid the premise becomes.