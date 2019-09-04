Low math scores reflect organizational issue, not student, teacher problem

As with voting rights, the problem of math literacy is not apathy, but access. Young people want to learn, and their families care deeply. But in a class of 30, children don’t get their questions answered. Teachers rushing through a “world-class” curriculum have to pretend that the students “mastered” what they have only just begun to understand. Test scores come in, telling a fragile child in 3rd grade that they’re behind, and that they have to try harder, when they are already trying as hard as they can. Generations of students conclude that they’re stupid or bad at math. Mr. Moses describes this as the long-term success of the Mississippi racists; racist ideas have gotten inside the children’s heads. The students tell themselves that they’re not good enough.