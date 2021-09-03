“Hurricane Exxon’ would have been a better name for Ida | COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, believes the oil companies should pay for it — or at least part of it. In July, as wildfires raged out West and Hurricane season was ramping up, Senator Van Hollen unveiled his “Polluters Pay Climate Fund” legislation. It would assess a superfund-like fee on the world’s biggest historic carbon polluters — mostly mega-rich oil companies — to the tune of $500 billion over 10 years. The fees would apply in a way that prevents companies from passing the cost on to consumers, and the revenue would be used for climate mitigation and adaptation measures. The bill is supported by groups ranging from the Union of Concerned Scientists to the Sunrise Movement. Polling shows nearly 80% of the public supports the idea that fossil fuel companies are responsible for addressing climate change, including a strong Republican majority.