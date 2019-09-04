The case for ignoring fears

Before going to my girlfriend’s house for the big reveal, Charles and I had dinner together at a local ice cream parlor. As we ate our burgers and fries, my anxiety escalated. How would my friends react? They’d like Charles, he was funny, smart, charming and disarming, but my ex had been a part of their lives since childhood. Now, like replacing a cushy corduroy recliner with a sleek gray leather sofa, I was altering the chemistry of our group.