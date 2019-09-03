Baltimore’s children need safe passage throughout the year, not just on the first day of school

At least 13 children under the age of 18 have been homicide victims so far this year. In 2018, there were 15 child homicide victims; in 2017, 12; in 2016, 15. In 2015 — the year of Freddie Gray’s death in police custody, an uprising in the streets and an explosion of violent crime — 22 children under 18 were killed. In these years many more sustained physical wounds, including a 15 year old and a 17 year old shot Saturday. Even more have suffered emotional wounds. Baltimore has tens of thousands of traumatized people, including children, trying to make it through the day. Every day.